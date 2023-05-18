SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

Manchester, May 18 (IANs) Bernardo Silva struck twice and Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez once each as Manchester City clinched a second UEFA Champions League final appearance with a resounding 4-0 win over reigning champions Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s side produced a breathless attacking display to overpower holders Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday night to set up a meeting with Italian side Inter Milan in the Istanbul final on June 10.

After the two sides had drawn the first leg 1-1 a week earlier, Man City made the breakthrough at 23 minutes, when Kevin De Bruyne played in Bernardo Silva, who kept his composure before firing in.

City continued to dominate and had their second 14 minutes later, Silva again the scorer, this time heading beyond Thibaut Courtois.

Things got even better on 76 minutes, when a free-kick from De Bruyne was met by Manuel Akanji and his header went in off Eder Militao, before Julian Alvarez added a fourth in stoppage time.

Inter confirmed their place in the final by defeating AC Milan 1-0 for a 3-0 aggregate win in Tuesday’s semi-final.

It will be the second time City have figured in the final following our maiden appearance in 2021 when we were edged out 1-0 by Chelsea.

Inter meanwhile are three times winners of European football’s most prestigious tournament, their most recent successes coming in 2010 when the Italian side beat Bayern Munich 2-0.

This year’s Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10.

