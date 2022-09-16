SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Champions League: Milik deeply disappointed after Juventus’ failure

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik expressed his disappointment due to Juventus players’ poor performances in the UEFA Champions League as “it’s hard to say something when we stop playing after 30 minutes.”

The 28-year-old, who joined the Bianconeri this summer from Olympique de Marseille, had a good start in the Turin-based club, scoring three goals in six appearances.

Milik put Juventus ahead in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica, but the Portuguese won 2-1 at last. The team coached by Massimiliano Allegri is still waiting to earn their first point in the group stage, reports Xinhua.

“During the first 30 minutes, we controlled the game and created several chances. Then we just stopped playing. It’s tough to explain that to me. I can’t understand that. I’m really disappointed that we lost two games in the Champions League; it’s hard to say something,” Milik was quoted as saying by Polish media on Friday.

After the game, Italian media criticised Allegri for benching Milik in the 70th minute. “I’m 28 years old; I’m an experienced player. I understand that the coach had his own idea to help the team and I accept that. There is nothing more to say about that,” the striker added.

Juventus, now placed eighth in the Italian Serie A, will visit Monza on Sunday.

“We are in a difficult moment. We have to show the quality and cope with the obstacles. I need some time as I believe our cooperation with Dusan Vlahovic may look even better. I think we will create more chances in the next games,” the forward concluded.

