FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez retains a glimmer of hope that his side can reach the last 16 of the Champions League, even though they need a miracle to do so.

“Hope is the last thing that you lose,” commented Xavi in his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Bayern Munich.

Barca have to win that game and hope that Inter Milan don’t beat Viktoria Plzen, who is bottom of their group with no points from four matches, to have a chance of qualifying. The Inter Milan vs Viktoria Plzen game kicks off two hours earlier, reports Xinhua.

“It is a minimum chance and I am always optimistic, but when something doesn’t depend on you, you aren’t as positive. It’s logical,” admitted Xavi, who said he and his players would watch the Inter Milan-Plzen match together before facing Bayern.

“We have to maintain our mentality and our mentality is good. Even if we don’t qualify for the last 16 we have to continue, and whatever happens in Milan, we have to show we can compete,” he insisted.

Barca go into the match after home wins against Villarreal and Athletic Club Bilbao and the coach insisted that “we are motivated for tomorrow, to show what we can do.”

“We played well in Munich (where they lost 2-0) and now we have to show our football. It will be an intense game from both sides. We have to match Bayern in our play,” said Xavi, who advanced that he would be playing his strongest possible side.

“This is not a moment to carry out experiments and what happens between Inter and Plzen won’t change anything,” he insisted.

