Spanish giants Real Madrid look to be without any serious injury worries ahead of their Champions League semifinal return leg away to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side travels to Manchester on the back of a thrilling 1-1 draw in the first leg. Vinicius Jr’s powerful shot put Madrid ahead in the first half, but Kevin de Bruyne hit a screamer to level for City after the break.

Real Madrid have 24 hours more to prepare for Wednesday’s game as they played Getafe on Saturday in La Liga. The Eurovision Song Contest being held in Liverpool on Saturday means that Man City’s game away to Everton has to wait until Sunday, reports Xinhua.

Madrid did suffer one nervous moment in the closing moments of Saturday’s game when Eduardo Camavinga asked to be substituted and limped off with apparent pain from his left knee.

Although the Frenchman played in midfield against Getafe, he impressed against City at left back last week, helping keep Bernardo Silva under control and surge forward to help set up Vinicius’ goal.

Early indications were that Camavinga would not be able to play on Wednesday, but tests have shown he only has a “very slight strain” to his left knee and has a good chance of being fit for the Etihad Stadium.

Saturday saw Ferland Mendy also return to play 45 minutes at left back after just over a month out with a muscle injury, but he looked off the pace and was substituted at halftime. Ancelotti would surely prefer not to risk him against players such as Silva, De Bruyne or Jack Grealish.

Meanwhile, forwards Karim Benzema and Rodrygo carried out recovery sessions on Monday, along with defender David Alaba, who is expected to partner Antonio Rudiger in central defense on Wednesday night.

