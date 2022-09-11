Rangers’ Champions League group stage game at the Ibrox Stadium against Napoli has been rescheduled to September 14 following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA, European football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

“UEFA today announced that the UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday, September 13, has been rescheduled for Wednesday (September 14) at 21.00CET. This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the release said.

“In addition, it was agreed to also postpone the UEFA Youth League game between both teams from Tuesday 13 September to Wednesday 14 September at 15.00CET. Away fans will not be authorised at the games, and as a matter of sporting fairness, Rangers’ fans will not be authorised for the return legs in Naples,” UEFA said in a release.

UEFA urges fans not to travel and to respect this extraordinary situation.

