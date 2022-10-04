Good news currently seems a rare commodity when it comes to the German football club Borussia Dortmund.

Ahead of the Champions League group encounter against Sevilla this Wednesday, the 2012 German champion find themselves exposed to stiff headwinds.

Disappointments about three league defeats are accompanied by an unpleasant debate about the team’s mentality problem, triggered by coach Edin Terzic.

“The lack of determination has been following us over the past years,” Terzic complained.

Crucial duels against Sevilla (twice) and national issues against Bayern Munich and Bundesliga leader Union Berlin, therefore, turn into do-or-die tasks as the club’s future seems at stake.

Plans to challenge the national leagues’ dominant stag Bayern Munich seem already shattered early in the 2022-2023 season, reports Xinhua.

In the Champions League, a significant upswing is required to help survive a challenging group containing Manchester City next to resilient Sevilla.

An inevitable generational change is also burdening the side, including the expiring contracts of several aged leaders such as Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, who had to quit for Sevilla due to injuries.

Next to established forces, super-talent Youssoufa Moukoko is said to consider leaving due to a lack of playing minutes, while midfield conductor Jude Bellingham has become a serious target of potent clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Liverpool.

Efforts to replace sickened box-striker Sebastien Haller failed as new arrival Anthony Modeste is performing far from expectations, not to speak of comparisons to departed Erling Haaland.

Terzic hopes for a turnaround following his team’s roasting. “We need to develop more seriousness and robustness when defending our goal. We need to make these decisive meters in the games crunch time,” he said.

Despite the currently damaged mood, Dortmund’s coach is talking about the opportunity to come back in the league and set a mark in the Champions League before football faces a mid-season break due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

