Pep Guardiola said that Manchester Citys UEFA Champions League triumph was “written in the stars” after his side sealed the treble with a victory over Inter Milan in the final, here.

A brilliant strike from Rodrigo in the 69th minute secured a dramatic and hard fought 1-0 victory for Guardiola’s side over Inter of Italy here at the Olympic Ataturk Stadium late on Saturday night, ensuring Manchester City was crowned European champions for the first time.

Moreover, City became just the second team in Premier League history to win the Treble after Manchester United in 1998/99.

“Sometimes it looks like this competition this year, this final was written in the stars,” Guardiola reflected after the match.

“I will be the same person and we will be the same team and we will be the same Club. Today was our year, but in the past to do it of course we are incredibly satisfied to achieve something unique, the Treble for this club.

The feeling I have right now is we leave the Champions League and give credit to the five Premier Leagues. In seven years, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, and Community Shields. That gives credit to what we have done. We have to win Europe to be considered one of the really good teams and we win it,” the Spaniard added.

The 52-year-old Guardiola has now won 14 major trophies since joining the club in 2016. A collection comprising five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League and two Community Shields.

The City boss has called for his players to build on that success moving forward, and ensure to continue to challenge for the top prizes.

“Now we have the first and the people can say ‘Manchester City have already the first Champions League’. But I don’t want after one Champions League to disappear. So, we have to work harder in the next few years, next season and be there.

There are teams who win the Champions League after one or two seasons and disappear. We have to avoid it. But at the same time I have to admit it is a big relief for the Club, and for everyone we have this trophy,” Guardiola said.

Following the City’s Champions League victory, Guardiola has carved his name into history by becoming the first manager to win two European Trebles in the men’s game.

City’s historic Treble achievement saw Guardiola repeat the iconic feat he first achieved as Barcelona manager during the 2008/09 season.

