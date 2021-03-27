Gokulam Kerala FC, who were crowned I-League champions on Saturday, will receive Rs.1 crore in prize money while the second, third and fourth-placed teams on the points table will get Rs.60 lakh, Rs.40 lakh, and Rs.25 lakh respectively.

Here’s the list of the individual awards along with the prize money:

Highest goal scorer (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Bidyashagar Singh (TRAU)

Hero Moto Corp Best goalkeeper (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Kiran Limbu (RoundGlass Punjab FC)

Hero Moto Corp Jarnail Singh Award for best defender (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Hamza Kheir (Churchill Brothers)

Best midfielder (Rs 2.5 lakh)- Phalguni Singh (TRAU)

Best emerging player (Under-22) (Rs 2.5 lakh) – Emil Benny (Gokulam Kerala FC)

Syed Abdul Rahim Award for best coach – Nandakumar Singh (TRAU)

Hero Moto Corp Hero of the league (Rs.5 lakh) – Bidyashagar Singh (TRAU)

