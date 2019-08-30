Chanakyas required to train Chandraguptas: Nishank

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Chandraguptas scattered across the country require Chanakyas to become independent and self-reliant, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Wednesday.

“If we have the Chanakya (inspirational teacher), the Chandraguptas (students) will automatically become self-reliant,” said ‘Nishank’, comparing the minds of the students to blank pages, which can be filled by the imprints that teachers want to leave on them.

“You will be receiving the prestigious award from the President. The process for these national-level awards is no less than the Padma awards,” the minister said addressing 46 teachers who will be conferred with National Teachers’ Awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

These awards are given on the Teachers’ Day to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country. The awards honour those teachers who through their commitment have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

“You have been selected from about 90 lakh teachers in the country. Hence, each one of you will serve as an ambassador for every two lakh teachers,” the minister said.

Now everyone will be looking up to the selected teachers, he added.

“The challenge will now be to maintain this eminent position as you will be observed carefully by the people. We should aspire to become a country that has the best teachers in the world,” he said.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa, the minister said that education is a weapon that can bring a revolution.

He urged the teachers to play an important role in implementation of the New Education Policy, which is currently in the draft form.

Addressing the awardees, Minister of State HRD Sanjay Dhotre said that their responsibility has increased multi-fold.

“People will now look at you and say that you are a national teacher award winner. Each one of you is now a representative of approximately 2 lakh teachers in the country,” said Dhotre.

The 46 awardees were finalised following a three tier rigorous process at the district, state and national levels after nominating themselves online. An independent jury then recommended the names of 46 teachers. The criterion adopted was to select those teachers who had shown innovation in their work and had added value to the school and to their students.

–IANS

pgs/rs