Chance encounter breaks out in Srinagar

Ahead of the Independence Day, a chance encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.

“Chance encounter started in Nowhatta area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job,” police said.

Additional reinforcements of police and security forces have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of this year in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

