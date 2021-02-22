Leading Indian industrialist and philanthropist and the founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), Naveen Jindal, has announced an elaborate investment plan of Rs 1,000 crore for sustained futuristic expansion of the University as per ‘JGU Vision 2030 for the next decade.

The Sonipat, Haryana-based JGU was recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2019.

The focus of the investment plan will be on academic, infrastructure development, creation of new world-class student facilities, hostels, schools, faculty offices and teaching facilities. Substantial commitment of financial resources for the JGU Vision 2030 by Chancellor Naveen Jindal will bolster efforts to achieve financial, academic and physical outcomes that were laid down in its implementation plan of becoming an ‘Institution of Eminence’ that has global recognition and standing.

The Founding Chancellor of JGU, Naveen Jindal said that, “O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) was established in memory of my father, Shri O.P. Jindal, as a centre of learning and academic scholarship to produce outstanding leaders in various walks of life. I am pleased to see that JGU is fulfilling its founding vision through intellectual excellence and sustained hard work by all students, faculty and staff members. In the JGU Vision 2030, we have laid plans to further build and develop the JGU campus. We will have offices for 1600 faculty members, housing facilities for more than 12,000 students, a world-class sports centre with shooting ranges totalling an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.”

This year marks the 12th year of the Chancellorship of Naveen Jindal and Vice-Chancellorship of C. Raj Kumar. The senior leadership of JGU has set out the JGU Vision 2030, which is aligned with the aspiration to climb up within the elite group of leading global universities and contribute to nation-building by producing the best and the brightest minds of the country.

On this momentous occasion, C. Raj Kumar, the founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) said that, “It has been our steadfast commitment since the founding of JGU in 2009 to become a world-class teaching and research institution. Through commitment and dedication, JGU’s more than 830 faculty members, 6,600 students and its outstanding staff work towards this goal on a consistent basis. Our performance in the World University Rankings reflect the high quality of our multi-disciplinary teaching and research. Chancellor Naveen Jindal’s endorsement of the expansion plan and the significant financial investment of Rs. 1,000 crores for JGU for the new decade is the right impetus we needed to do even better. Chancellor Naveen Jindal’s philanthropy and support not only provides thought leadership and the strength of resources, but a strong commitment to retain our first rank among private Indian universities.”

Chancellor Naveen Jindal further added that, “I am delighted that within the first decade of existence, JGU has not only climbed in the QS World University Rankings but we were also recognized by the Government of India as an Institution of Eminence. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is working tremendously hard towards the Mission Atmanirbhar Bharat. Indian higher education is a crucial stakeholder in this mission, and I believe that building world-class universities in India like JGU is an effort in the same direction.”

Within 11 years of establishment, JGU has been ranked in the top 651-700 universities in the world and has become India’s number 1 Ranked Private University. JGU is also India’s top-ranking university with a focus solely on Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities as per the influential QS World University Rankings 2021.

In the latest QS World University Rankings 2021, JGU vastly improved its position to become the only ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) in India to show a significant climb out of the 18 IoE’s that have been selected.

The vision of the Government of India is to create a world-class higher education ecosystem by acknowledging their progress and achievements. Key expectations from all the selected Institutions of Eminence is fostering meaningful collaborations with leading international institutions, generate high-quality research, research-driven, and develop infrastructure, which focuses on academic, as well as extra-curricular activities for students. Expansion of the selected institutions is being closely monitored in their efforts to reach higher positions in the world rankings.

Currently, O.P. Jindal Global University is home to more than 6,500 students and more than 830 faculty members from 38 different countries. JGU has state of the art teaching, learning and recreational facilities. JGU is listed amongst the top 300 universities in the world in faculty-student ratio (1:8) and is ranked amongst the top 450 universities in the world in employer reputation. JGU is amongst the top 500 universities in the world in international faculty, which makes up 11% of total faculty from 38 countries in the world. JGU is the only Indian private university in the top 150 ‘young’ universities in the world (under 50 years of age) in the QS Young University Rankings 2021.

