ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chandan Roy Sanyal chuffed about people calling him ‘Bhopa Swami’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, whose role as Bhopa Swami in the ‘Aashram’ series has come in for appreciation from various quarters, is thrilled by the fact that the role has become so popular that people now identify him by it.

The actor said that while he was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Woh 3 Din’ in Varanasi recently, the locals there started referring to him as Bhopa Swami and greeted him by saying ‘Japnaam’.

After the release of ‘Aashram’, Chandan Roy Sanyal has become a household name. Fans across the country refer to him as Bhopa Swami, and his name has become synonymous with the character’s name.

Talking about the popularity he has received, Chandan said: “‘Aashram’ has been a special project for me, I am always amazed to know how far the show has reached. Everyone across the country has watched and loved the show. To be known by your character name is every actor’s dream. There is no bigger reward. I feel grateful.”

Sanyal is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Woh 3 Din’ and show ‘Karm Yuddh’. His upcoming projects include ‘Aashram Season 4’, Amazon Prime’s ‘Lakhot’ and ‘Patna Shukla’.

20221030-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bill Nighy to reprise David Bowie’s character in ‘The Man Who...

    Popular TV actress Charrul Malik regrets divide between film and TV...

    Akkshay Dogra on writing show about same-sex love

    Arjun Bijlani: Being fitness enthusiast is not just about looking good