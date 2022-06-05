ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chandan Roy Sanyal: Had no idea that ‘Bhopa Swami’, ‘Japnaam’ would become catchphrases

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is happy with the response he’s getting for the third season of ‘Aashram’ Season 3. He says he had no idea that people would love Bhopa so much that ‘Bhopa Swami’ and ‘Japnaam’ would become catchphrases in their everyday lives.

‘Aashram Season 3’ is about the meteoric rise of godmen in India and how people blindly follow them in the name of religion.

It depicts a hard-hitting narrative through the fictional story of megalomaniac Baba Nirala, who continues to exploit women, engage in the drug trade, and control the town’s politics.

Chandan says, “Big love to the audience who had been waiting for the latest season. It is exciting to have viewers wait for the release of your series. I am thrilled to have been part of this incredible project directed by Prakash Jha, who created this crime drama with so much passion and love for storytelling.

“I had no idea that people would love Bhopa so much that ‘Bhopa Swami’ and ‘Japnaam’ would become catchphrases in their everyday lives.”

Chandan’s upcoming projects include ‘Shehar Lakhot’ and a few unannounced ventures.

