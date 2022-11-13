ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chandan Roy Sanyal on ‘Shehar Lakhot’: ‘I went out of my comfort zone for the role’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has finished shooting his portions for the television series ‘Shehar Lakhot’, said that he had to go out of his comfort zone to play this role.

Chandan said: “Being able to work with Navdeep and the team was a wonderful experience. For this role, I stepped outside of my comfort zone and I am looking forward to the response from the audience. The audience will identify with my role when it is out, and I am confident that they will love seeing it as much as I did while filming it.”

The actor will be seen sharing screen space alongside Priyanshu Painyuli, Shruthy Menon, and Kubra Sait.

The ‘Ashram’ actor finished shooting for the thriller series in Udaipur.

Devika Bhagat and Navdeep Singh collaborated on the writing and direction of this murder mystery. It centres on a man who, against his will, goes back to his hometown, where he is forced to face his history and prove his innocence.

Chandan is now shooting for his next film ‘Patna Shukla’. His other upcoming projects include ‘Aashram’ Season 4 and Jai Mehta’s ‘Lootere’.

20221113-135403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Mirzapur’ actor Brahma Mishra passes away

    Now, another Tamil film made in a single shot!

    Shahid Mallya: Remixes are made by people who don’t want to...

    Ankur Rathee on kissing Akshay Oberoi in ‘Inside Edge’: Had never...