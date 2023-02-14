ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct and star in period romance ‘The Playback Singer’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his work in projects such as ‘Kaminey’, ‘Aashram’ and others, is set to direct and star in the upcoming film titled ‘The Playback Singer’, a period romance set in Patna.

The film also stars Chandan’s ‘Aashram’ co-actor Anupriya Goenka and Nidhi Singh of ‘Permanent Roommates’ fame.

The film, which will present the journey of three characters and their struggles, is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

Speaking about ‘The Playback Singer’, Chandan said: “This project has been in my head for years and then been on papers for another few. It is very close to my heart and I wanted to see it crystal clear in my mind first till I was convinced. It’s a period piece so the pre-production is very heavy, it is very research led.”

The film is being produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company. The film is set to go on floors by the second half of the year.

The director is proud of his technical team.

“I have a very strong technical team in place to make this flawless. When I narrated the story to Pankaj and Devansh from Lonestar they totally backed me on the research aspect. This one is a labour of love and it will be served with a lot of warmth”, Chandan said.

20230214-121604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine invasion:’If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as...

    Shilpa Chaudhary opens up on her journey, trolls, upcoming projects

    Animal welfare NGO names rescued stallion, mare after Ranbir, Alia

    Smita Singh recalls how she coped with Covid