Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is known for his work in projects such as ‘Kaminey’, ‘Aashram’ and others, is set to direct and star in the upcoming film titled ‘The Playback Singer’, a period romance set in Patna.

The film also stars Chandan’s ‘Aashram’ co-actor Anupriya Goenka and Nidhi Singh of ‘Permanent Roommates’ fame.

The film, which will present the journey of three characters and their struggles, is a nostalgic and innovative tale about a girl and her melodious world that drives her aspiration, the man she loves, the friends she makes for life, the songs that make her an icon and the twists of fate that eventually defines her life.

Speaking about ‘The Playback Singer’, Chandan said: “This project has been in my head for years and then been on papers for another few. It is very close to my heart and I wanted to see it crystal clear in my mind first till I was convinced. It’s a period piece so the pre-production is very heavy, it is very research led.”

The film is being produced by Lonestar Films & Chandan Roy Sanyal Motion Picture Company. The film is set to go on floors by the second half of the year.

The director is proud of his technical team.

“I have a very strong technical team in place to make this flawless. When I narrated the story to Pankaj and Devansh from Lonestar they totally backed me on the research aspect. This one is a labour of love and it will be served with a lot of warmth”, Chandan said.

20230214-121604