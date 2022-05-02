ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Chandan Roy Sanyal to star in Navdeep Singh’s ‘Shehar Lakhot’

NewsWire
Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who has worked in movies like ‘Sanak’, ‘Ray’ and series ‘Aashram’, is all set to be seen in Prime Video’s new series ‘Shehar Lakhot’.

Chandan said: “I’m excited about diving into the neo-noir genre. As an actor, I felt challenged because this genre requires participation from viewers. I am delighted to be part of this amazing project helmed by Navdeep Singh, who is absolutely certain about the impact he wants to make with this murder mystery.”

The details of the role the versatile actor will be seen playing is under wraps. The series marks his foray into the neo-noir genre and he will sharing the screen with actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Kubbra Sait.

Directed by Navdeep Singh and written by him and Devika Bhagat, it is a murder mystery that revolves around a man who returns to his hometown with a hesitant mind; he has to encounter his past and prove his innocence.

Chandan is all set to be seen in ‘Aashram’ Season 2 and a few unannounced projects.

