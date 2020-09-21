So long Irrfan! Chandan Roy Sanyal visits late actor’s grave, leaves him flowers

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal visited actor Irrfan Khan’s resting place in the city, and says that he took a piece of his former co-star back along with his blessings.

Chandan and Irrfan had starred together in the 2013 film “D-Day” and “Jazbaa”, which released in 2015.

Was missing irrfan since yesterday, beating myself for not having gone to his tomb for 4 months. Today i went ,there he was resting alone with no-one around with plants. In silence. I left him some Rajnigandha and took a piece of him back with his blessings. So long #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/3xzoAS7zzZ — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) September 20, 2020

Irrfan, who had been battling neuroendocrine tumour, passed away on April 29. He was 54.

Following his death, Chandan had posted on his unverified Twitter account: “The first meeting with Irrfan happened in Mr. Rishi Kapoor’s hotel suite in Taj, Ahmedabad with K L Sehgal playing on itunes and Scotch flowing. I am staring at the walls now .#death.”