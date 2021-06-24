Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal’s recent film “Woh Teen Din” won the award for Best Feature film at the Falcon International Film Festival, London.

Directed by Raaj Ashoo, the film has been travelling to various film festivals, and also features Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Sharma.

Set in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, the story of the film follows the events that unravel after the characters essayed by Chandan, Mishra and Sharma meet and a comic quest ensues.

“Raaj has put his brilliance into the story of ‘Woh Teen Din’ and I’m very happy that it got its due at the Falcon International Film Festival. A big congratulations to the entire team. It is an honour to be representing Indian cinema in a way with this special film. It’s a comedy which I shot last year around this time. We shot it amid many challenges and all that hard work has paid off,” Chandan shares his excitement with IANS.

Chandan, who has been part of shows such as “Ashram”, “Kaalo” and “Ray”, will soon be seen in “Ashram Season 2”. He also features in the anthology “Ray”, which is scheduled for a digital release on June 25.

–IANS

