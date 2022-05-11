INDIA

Chandauli case handed over to CB-CID

NewsWire
0
0

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has handed over the probe into the death of 21-year-old Nisha Yadav in Chandauli to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The girl died allegedly due to thrashing by the police during a raid to nab her father, history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Saiyyedraja area in Chandauli district on May 1.

The incident had also led to violent protests by villagers, who indulged in brick batting and even tried to block the national highway-2 after damaging an ambulance.

Sources in the home department confirmed that the probe was being handed over to the CB-CID, saying that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared the file. Formal orders will be issued on Wednesday.

Senior officials at DGP headquarters said that the probe was given to CB-CID on the demand of the family of the deceased.

It was alleged by the deceased girl’s elder brother, Vijay Yadav that a police team led by Saiyyedraja SO, Uday Pratap had raided Kanhaiya Yadav’s place following issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him.

“However, the police did not find Kanhaiya and tried to take me with them. When Nisha opposed this, she was allegedly thrashed by Uday after which she died,” he alleged in the FIR.

Later, the SO, along with five other cops, was suspended and booked under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, house trespass, assault, or wrongful restraint.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also slammed the government on the incident and demanded a judicial probe in the matter.

20220511-064804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: No weak links for Delhi Capitals; Marsh’s availability will...

    IMD develops web platform of urban services for Delhi-NCR

    Son of VDC member shoots himself in J&K’s Poonch

    Vizag refinery fire extinguished, operations normal: HPCL (Ld)