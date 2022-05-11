The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has handed over the probe into the death of 21-year-old Nisha Yadav in Chandauli to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

The girl died allegedly due to thrashing by the police during a raid to nab her father, history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav in Saiyyedraja area in Chandauli district on May 1.

The incident had also led to violent protests by villagers, who indulged in brick batting and even tried to block the national highway-2 after damaging an ambulance.

Sources in the home department confirmed that the probe was being handed over to the CB-CID, saying that chief minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared the file. Formal orders will be issued on Wednesday.

Senior officials at DGP headquarters said that the probe was given to CB-CID on the demand of the family of the deceased.

It was alleged by the deceased girl’s elder brother, Vijay Yadav that a police team led by Saiyyedraja SO, Uday Pratap had raided Kanhaiya Yadav’s place following issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him.

“However, the police did not find Kanhaiya and tried to take me with them. When Nisha opposed this, she was allegedly thrashed by Uday after which she died,” he alleged in the FIR.

Later, the SO, along with five other cops, was suspended and booked under the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, house trespass, assault, or wrongful restraint.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also slammed the government on the incident and demanded a judicial probe in the matter.

