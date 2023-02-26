The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to make Chandauli the hub of ecotourism with Purvanchal’s first skywalk, Chandrakanta theme park and other activities being planned at Rajdari and Devdari waterfalls.

The twin waterfalls are located at a distance of one kilometre from each other in Chandauli.

According to the government spokesman, the district administration of Chandauli has proposed three projects worth Rs 2 crore each for Rajdari and Devdari waterfalls.

These will include a glass skywalk, zip line, cliff swing, Chandrakanta theme park and other adventurous activities.

This will also create employment at the local level.

The first skywalk of Purvanchal will be constructed on Devdari waterfall in Naugarh, which was once the stronghold of Naxalites.

The Chandraprabha wildlife sanctuary in Chandauli will be developed as an ecotourism spot.

At Rajdari waterfall, eco shops are being planned to be made for locals and infrastructure for rock climbing, tyre net wall, commando net wall and eco resort will be created which will also pave the way for adventure tourism.

The two waterfalls are located about 70 kms from Varanasi.

Chandauli is known for its natural beauty and waterfalls and is also known as the hill station of Purvanchal.

Once the two waterfalls are developed as ecotourism sites, it will be a new picnic spot for people in Purvanchal.

