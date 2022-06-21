Residents of Chandigarh on Tuesday participated in the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations at the famed Rock Garden that was presided over by the Union Territory’s Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash was the guest of honour.

Besides the Rock Garden, the administration celebrated the Yoga day at 74 other sites too, including wellness centres and hospitals, Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO) hotels, tourist spots such the Terraced Garden, the Sukhna lake and the Sector-10 museum, colleges and Panjab University.

Nearly 2,000 people comprising participants from Patanjali, Brahma Kumari’s, AYUSH and CRPF personnel performed yoga asanas at the Rock Garden.

