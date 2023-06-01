Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday launched sports kits distribution Program, an initiative of Competent Foundation, headed by philanthropist Sanjay Tandon, for school players belonging low-income group families.

Under this programme, 10 players along with their coaches were presented with sports kits, besides boasting school education.

Appreciating the efforts of the Competent Foundation, the Governor said this initiative would definitely be fruitful to bring out the sporting talent of schoolchildren.

He emphasised that along with the government support, the corporate should also sponsor Indian support for which the Competent Foundation has set an excellent example.

Tandon, who is also the president of the UT Cricket Association, said under the sports kits distribution program 175 sports kits would be distributed among the deprived children showing interest in sports across all government schools of the city.

These sports kits are meant for baseball, judo, football, handball, softball, gatka and kickboxing which includes players jerseys and sports equipment.

He said this benefit will be given to the children of 10 to 16 years of low-income group families, who are unable to show their talent in sports due to financial constraints. He said apart from distribution of the kits, the foundation’s effort is also to promote fencing in the city, under which fencing equipment has been sponsored for the fencing center set up at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 10.

Expressing gratitude to UT Sports for this program, Tandon affirmed that with these efforts sports at the school level would get a new dimension. The children from poor families have shown excellent performance in the recently concluded gully cricket tournament organised by UTCA.

They are being groomed to participate in BCCI-level events. “There is a need to identify the hidden talents of these underprivileged children and the corporate should come forward to nurture them. With such efforts, the ‘Khelo India Games’ for every age group run by the government of India will continue to get strengthened,” Tandon added.

The Competent Foundation was formed in 2006 by former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and former Governor of Chhattisgarh late Balramji Das Tandon.

