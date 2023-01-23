Chandigarh Administrator and Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday inaugurated north India’s largest floating solar project of 2000kWp here.

The 2000kWp floating solar power plant at Water Works in Sector 39 has been commissioned at a cost of Rs 11.70 crore. He also opened the 500kWp floating solar power plant installed over the Dhanas lake here. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 3.34 crore.

Both the projects have been designed and executed by CREST (Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society) and will generate a minimum of 35 lakh units (kWh) per year with 20 per cent module efficiency, an official statement said.

The administrator appreciated the efforts of CREST and the Forest and Wildlife Department for developing and beautifying the Dhanas Lake with fountains, making it another tourist destination.

He also urged the residents to install rooftop solar power on their buildings so as to tap the solar energy.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher expressed happiness with the commissioning of the solar plant along with the fountains that have not only beautified the lake but also help creating awareness on need to tap the solar energy.

Dharam Pal, Advisor to the Administrator, appreciated the efforts of CREST on the inauguration of the unique floating projects, one of its kind in north India, and hoped that with this pace Chandigarh can achieve the target of the government of India to become 100 per cent renewable energy in the future.

