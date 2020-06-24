Chandigarh can opt for weekend lockdowns, just in case

Chandigarh, June 24 (IANS) Even as Chandigarh is tackling 92 active coronavirus cases, the Union Territory’s administration on Wednesday said that the city could witness weekend curfews or lockdowns in case the situation demanded, just as was the case in Punjab and other states.

It also made mandatory for hospitalised pregnant women to undergo Covid-19 tests.

Decisions in this regard were taken at a daily meeting of high officials chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore here.

The Administrator directed all officials to increase vigil and to ensure that all those violating social distance guidelines and other health instructions were penalized through a special drive by dedicated teams across the city.

Badnore, who is also the Punjab Governor, directed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that all visitors from outside the tri-city, who are staying in different localities, are monitored for corona symptoms. They should not be allowed to violate the quarantine stipulations.

The Administrator directed the UT Director General of Police to ensure that vehicles with outstation registration numbers and ferrying visitors from outside were checked at the UT borders and their details obtained for subsequent monitoring.

PGIMER Director Jagat Ram informed the meeting that of the 445 samples received by them on Tuesday, only 13 were found corona positive.

B.S. Chavan, Director Principal, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, said that only 2 of the 92 samples received by the institution were positive.

He said all persons who have returned to Chandigarh from abroad have been tested by the GMCH.

The Deputy Commissioner of Panchkula reported 73 active cases, while the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali reported 68 active cases.

An official statement quoting Chandigarh Finance Secretary A.K. Sinha said there has been substantial revenue loss due to the nationwide lockdown, particularly in the collection of Goods and Services Tax, excise and Value Added Tax.

During the meeting, the view emerged that if there is a drastic rise in number of cases or if the residents continue to violate social distancing norms, Chandigarh could opt for weekend closure of markets or curfew on weekends, as has been done in Punjab and other states.

