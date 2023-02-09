The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the Chandigarh police on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a woman.

The accused policeman has been identified as Balkar Singh, posted at Manimajra police station in the city who demanded money for helping the woman’s son in getting bail and for not adding a relevant section pertaining to rape in the FIR registered against him.

A case was registered against Singh on the complaint of the woman.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 as the first instalment.

The Central agency said that searches were conducted at Singh’s premises in Chandigarh, Manak Majra village, Tehsil Nilokheri and Haryana’s Karnal district which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The CBI added that the accused was produced before the designated court on Thursday.

