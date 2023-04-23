SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Chandigarh Gully Cricket tournament concludes with message to shun drugs

The 18-day Chandigarh Gully Cricket 2023 extravaganza, involving hundreds of players, came to a successful conclusion here on Sunday with a message to shun drugs.

Team No. 20 won the tournament organised by UT Cricket Association and Chandigarh Police by defeating Team No. 53 by three wickets in a thrilling encounter.

In the final match played at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Team No. 20 chased down the target of 69 on the second last ball of the match.

The winning team was awarded with Rs 51,000, while the runner-up team bagged Rs 31,000. Both the semi-finalist teams were honoured with Rs 11,000 each.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in his broadcast message, congratulated the organisers for successfully organising the tournament and called upon them to participate in the next edition as well.

Former Indian Cricketer and Indian cricket team chief selector Chetan Sharma, who was the chief guest, said that the youth got the best direction through cricket.

On the occasion, representatives of the India Book of Records felicitated Gully Cricket Tournament for setting a record for the largest number of teams participating at a tournament in a single city.

UTCA President Sanjay Tandon said that the tournament was successful in meeting the goals and expectations.

He said ‘Balla Ghumao – Nasha Bhagao’ of the tournament has reached every corner of the city. Tandon also said that the selectors kept eyes on every match to pick the best talent from the tournament. Twenty cricketers have been selected which will be mentored by UTCA.

Expressing his views, Chandigarh Police DGP Praveer Ranjan said that Chandigarh Police is always trying to show the right path to the youth of the city and they will continue to organize this tournament in near future with the help of UTCA.

