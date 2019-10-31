Chandigarh Literature Festival from Nov 8

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (IANS) The eighth edition of Chandigarh Literature Festival will be held here from November 8 to 10, it was announced on Friday.

The festival will witness a theme especially dedicated to ‘Purity or Impurity in Text’ and will see some of the best authors and critics talking about books nominated by experts, said event organiser Mitul Dikshit, Chairman of the Adab Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation.

“Like every year, this time also we have something fresh in store for literature lovers. As the theme describes, the sessions will talk about the purity and impurity in text and some of the best authors and critics of the country will unfold their views and opinions about the same,” he said.

The 13 books being celebrated are ‘Half The Night Is Gone’, ‘Ghachar Ghochar’, ‘Jahangir’, ‘Ascharyavat’, ‘Jasmine Days’, ‘Kolahal Ki Kavitayen’, ‘Me Rahas Kauluwen Ebenna’, ‘Magical Women’, ‘She Goes To War’, ‘Polite Society’, ‘Tawaifnama’, ‘The Fate of Butterflies’, ‘Paanch Minute Aur Anya Kahaniyan’.

Dikshit said the festival would be a tribute to India’s finest writers of English fiction, Kiran Nagarkar, who died in September.

