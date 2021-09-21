A 40-year-old illiterate and unemployed man was arrested for having stolen 19 high-end bicycles of morning walkers from Chandigarh’s parks, police said on Tuesday.

The stolen bicycles recovered were of nearly Rs 4 lakh.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Charanjit Singh Virk said accused Neemkanta, who lives in suburban Kansal with his wife and son, used to visit parks in the early morning to steal the cycles.

During interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen many cycles from various parks and used to conceal them in forests in Kharar in Mohali district.

Virk said 19 cycles have been recovered. Neemkanta was arrested from a parking lot in Sector 9 while trying to sell a stolen Avon Element Pro Cycle.

