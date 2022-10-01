INDIA

Chandigarh to host Air Force show

Adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator, Dharam Pal, on Saturday reviewed the preparations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show to be held on October 6-8 at the famed man-made Sukhna Lake.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the IAF and the Chandigarh administration.

During the air shows, the CTU buses will be deployed for transporting the public to the lake and the entry for viewing the show will be through the passes provided free of cost.

The passes will be available soon on the Chandigarh Tourism app.

The administration has advised the public not to bring any eatables during the air show.

