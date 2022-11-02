The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday announced that it will host the 15th edition of CII Agro Tech India in Chandigarh from November 4 to 7.

Making its formal return to the city after 2018, CII Agro Tech India 2022 will have 246 exhibitors, including 27 international exhibitors from four countries.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) are partners for CII Agro Tech India.

Commenting on the event, Sanjiv Puri, Chairman, CII Agro Tech India, said, “It is critical to usher in future-ready agriculture by leveraging the power of digital technology as well as by building climate resilience and adaptive capacity to enable enhanced farmers’ income and empowerment.

“CII Agro Tech India promises to be an effective platform to showcase and discuss some of the emerging opportunities in this crucial sector that provide livelihood to a large proportion of the country. It is indeed a privilege that Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will inaugurate the fair.”

The event will also facilitate extensive interaction opportunities between farmers, agro tech players and the agro food industry, both in India and overseas, to help shape the next horizon of value-added and sustainable agriculture.

This year’s theme is ‘Digital Transformation for Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security’, which encompasses focusing on sustainable agriculture; technologies; enhancing productivity and profitability for various stakeholders in the agriculture chain; innovations for growth and sharing of best practices for agri-excellence.

Some of the products and services that will be launched at the event include power machineries such as tillers, water pumps, brush cutters, etc.

20221102-172202