The Chandigarh administration on Wednesday approved a new Excise Policy for fiscal 2023-24, aiming to bring uniformity with neighbouring tri-cities — Panchkula and Mohali — and to promote low-alcoholic drinks.

Also the liquor will be slightly cheaper as the policy reduced the cow cess on it. But a new tax, clean air cess, will now be levied.

The policy for 2023-24 aims at balancing the aspirations of consumers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and the government. Major development for the retail vends, clubs, restaurants, hotels, and bars is the extension in time for operating.

Now the liquor vends will be operational from 9 a.m. to midnight, while bars till 3 a.m.

To promote low-alcoholic drinks, licence fees and duties have not been increased on beer, wine, ready to drink, among others.

“Cow cess has been reduced from existing Rs 5 to Re 1 per bottle of 750 ml of country liquor, while Rs 5 to Re 1 per bottle of 650ml of beer and Rs 10 to Rs 2 per bottle of 750 ml or 700ml of whisky,” said the administration. The new rates will be subject to notification issued by local government department.

However, clean air cess will be levied as and when notified by the Department of Science and Technology.

To curb illegal sale of liquor, the track and trace system will be introduced. Penalty for non-maintenance of minimum rates by the retail vends has been kept stringent with closure of the vend for three days for each detected violation.

