Chandigarh Vigilance begins probe against former CBI no 2 Asthana

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (IANS) The Chandigarh Vigilance Department has commenced a probe into the complaint by city-based dentist, Mohit Dhawan, who has made allegations against then CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, then Union Territory DGP Tajinder Luthra and a NRI woman.

Dhawan alleged that he was harassed and falsely implicated in a case registered against him on the complaint of NRI, Gertrude D’souza.

The dentist had filed a complaint before the CBI Director in New Delhi in February last year against then Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Asthana, Luthra and US national D’Souza, her husband Bryan D’souza and some Chandigarh Police officers for trying to extort money from him and causing him harassment.

The complaint was recently forwarded to the Chief Vigilance Officer, Chandigarh which has informed Dhawan that the complaint has been received. Dhawan will be going to the Vigilance Department to further pursue the complaint.

“It is submitted that the aforesaid Police Officers of Chandigarh Police and Rakesh Asthana, the then Special Director of CBI and presently working as Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security with Additional Charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi and other known and unknown police officials of Chandigarh Police and CBI colluded with Gertrude D’souza and her husband Bryan D’souza in a pre-conceived Criminal Conspiracy in an attempt to extort money on behalf of Ms Gertrude D’souza, alleging false and baseless allegations of Medico-legal Negligence etc, misinforming the police officials and committing offences under various sections of Indian Penal Code,” Dhawan had said in the complaint.

The NRI woman, in her complaint to the Chandigarh Police, had alleged that she was cheated of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of a dental tourism package but was not satisfied with the services, following which a case was registered against Dhawan at the Sector 19 police station in March 2018.

Dhawan, who has a dental clinic in Sector 21 of Chandigarh, complained that he was falsely implicated in the case on the behest of the CBI officer and the former UT DGP.

“It is also submitted that Chandigarh Police even created forged entries and forged documents and (are) persistently trying to conceal the involvement of other police officials including Rakesh Asthana, the then Special Director of CBI and the then DGP of Chandigarh Police namely Tajinder Luthra,” he said in the complaint which was also addressed to the President, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, the Union Home Minister and senior CBI and police officials.

“CBI officials visit my house and follow me continuously. Police officials in civil uniform follow me even when I go to drop my 4-year-old child to school. Police officials and police vehicles are deliberately stationed outside my clinic to pressurise me and instil fear amongst my patients. Threats are issued during my visits for proceedings of Police Complaint Authority,” Dhawan had said in the complaint.

–IANS

san/vd