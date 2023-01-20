The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Smart City Limited partnered with Patiala Foundation, an NGO having UN consultative status, to showcase city’s next generation road safety non-motorised transport at the upcoming Economic and Social Forum of United Nations, corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra said on Friday.

She said the foundation would be showcasing its collaborative efforts with the Municipal Corporation and all mechanisms of road safety.

The municipal corporation have partnered with Patiala Foundation several times like the campaigns of pasting reflective stickers on cycles of workers who cycle to work, setting up of a dedicated helmet bank and conduct of Cyclothons during the Cycles for Change workshop.

“It is a matter of great pride that a partner organisation is presenting the achievements of the city at such a prestigious international forum,” Mitra said.

Chandigarh has over 200 km of cycle tracks, which were constructed at a cost of more than Rs 22 crore.

The Patiala Foundation has special consultative status conferred by the UN-ECOSOC. The NGO is actively running various projects in line with multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

The foundation is to participate in the 2023 Partnership Forum of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to be held in January end at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, CEO of Patiala Foundation, said it is a matter of privilege for the foundation to be able to participate at this prestigious international forum.

He said they would be showcasing projects aligned with the SDGs at the side events and will also highlight the non-motorised transport infrastructure and interventions for which they are actively working with the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh along with the various interventions on pedestrian safety.

Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels is the theme of the 2023 ECOSOC Partnership Forum that will bring together UN member states and stakeholders — from civil society, the private sector, scientists, women, youth, local governments and many others — to discuss innovative efforts that are driving action on the UN SDGs.

