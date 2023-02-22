Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Wednesday called on West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, and made an appeal to initiate steps with the Centre to bring back the ashes of India’s great freedom fighter from the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo.

Chandra Bose, who is also a face of the BJP in West Bengal on Wednesday, requested the Governor to initiate talks with the Union government so that the latter issues a final statement confirming the death of Netaji on August 18, 1945 based on conclusive evidence now available.

During his meeting with the governor, Chandra Bose also pointed out to the latter that the Union government had taken an initiative to declassify Netaji- related files in order to arrive at closure. Bose also argued after the release of all the classified files, including ten enquiry reports, both national and international, that it is clearly evident that Netaji died on August 18, 1945.

During the course of his interaction with the Governor, Chandra Bose also argued that there had been several attempts by “unscrupulous persons”, floating the concocted theory on re-appearance of Netaji, often in the garb of a monk. “One of the most ridiculous of all the many ‘Netaji as a sadhu’ is the latest one, i.e., Gumnami Baba of Faizabad,” Chandra Bose’s written memorandum to the Governor read.

Chandra Bose had been vocal about the return of Netaji ashes from the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo for quite some time.

In his interview with IANS in January, just a couple of days before the 126th birth anniversary of the great Indian hero and freedom fighter, Chandra Bose said Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff also wants her father’s holy remains to be brought back to India. He also pointed out that Netaji’s daughter is also quite keen that a proper ceremony of the last rites of her father following traditional Hindu rituals be performed after the holy remains are brought back to India.

20230222-144402