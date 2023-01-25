Within 48 hours after the country celebrated the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, his grand-nephew Chandra Kumar Bose, despite being the face of BJP in West Bengal, made an extremely loaded statement which has prompted speculations about his shifting to Trinamool Congress.

As per reports, Chandra Kumar Bose has not been quite happy for the last few days with his party especially as regards to the saffron camp’s contrasting stand on Netaji’s inclusive politics.

“BJP has become a B-team of Trinamool Congress now. Many often ask me why I am still with that B-Team. They also tell me that I will be able to render true human services if I shift to the A-team. Given an opportunity, I will sincerely think over the matter,” Bose told media persons.

On Monday, Bose remained absent at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) programme to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary in front of Shahid Minar in Kolkata which was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Instead, he attended a separate programme on the same occasion at Red Road in Kolkata which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Speculations started snowballing since then about his growing differences with the BJP and the possible proximity to Trinamool Congress.

Thereafter his loaded statements have made the political observers in the state believe that his joining the ruling party in West Bengal is just a matter of time.

Bose joined BJP in 2016 before the West Bengal assembly polls at that point of time and he was greeted to the party by the then national president of BJP and the current Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

That year he contested against Mamata Banerjee as a BJP candidate from Bhabanipur assembly constituency. He also contested on behalf of BJP from South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. He was also given the chair of BJP’ state vice-president in West Bengal.

