Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday termed party President Nara Chandrababu Naidu “a visionary” and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy a “prisoner”.

Addressing the TDP Mahanadu or the party’s annual conclave on the second and concluding day, Lokesh termed Naidu a hero while Jagan, as the Chief Minister is called, a zero.

“Before the last Assembly elections Mr Jagan acted as a soft leader but after coming to power, he became a psycho and this is the reason as to why he is named as psycho Jagan,” remarked Lokesh, who is son of Chandrababu Naidu.

Recalling the services rendered by TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said that it was NTR who introduced the schemes like Rs 2 a kg rice, pucca houses, janata clothes and mid-day meal. While NTR has a history, Chandrababu Naidu has the calibre to run the state, he remarked.

The former minister stated that it was Chandrababu Naidu who has created history by building the Hitec City in Hyderabad and clearly defined what is development by encouraging several companies to set up their units in the state like Kia Motors, HCL and TCL.

Lokesh remarked that Chandrababu Naidu means development while Jagan means destruction. “Mr Jagan, who came to power by appealing to the people to give him a chance has become the richest Chief Minister in the country,” he said.

He claimed that his TDP spent Rs 150 crore during its regime for the welfare of the party cadre. “If any party worker is in trouble I am here to come to the rescue of such workers and I will not leave those who are creating troubles for the TDP cadre,” he said.

Stating that the time has come to bury the “Raja Reddy constitution”, Lokesh gave a call ‘psycho should go and cycle should be back’ – the Cycle is the poll symbol of the TDP.

20230528-202202