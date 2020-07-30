Chandrababu hails new education policy, calls it competitive

Amaravati, July 30 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday hailed the New Education Policy announced by the Centre to usher in educational reforms in accordance with the changing times globally.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief welcomed the decision in favour of the mother tongue as the medium of instruction to the students up to 5th class. He further said that the new policy was in the nature of making the students well-prepared to take on the emerging competition in the world.

The Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly said the new education policy would bring about significant changes in the country’s education sector. “It is necessary to mould the students into a highly motivated and competitive youth in today’s competitive world,” Naidu said.

The new policy is in conflict with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s efforts to introduce English as the medium of instruction in government schools in Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP, other opposition parties and civil society strongly objected to the state government’s move to introduce English as the medium of instruction but the government has decided to go ahead.

The Jaganmohan Reddy-led government plans to introduce English as medium of instruction from classes 1 to 6 from 2020-21 academic year, while 7th to 10th would be added gradually in the next four years.

In April, the Andhra Pradesh High Court set aside the government order saying that children and parents should be given the choice in the language of learning.

The state government has challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy stated recently that the government will go ahead with the decision of introducing English medium for Class 1 to 6.

He said some vested interests have tried to block the decision. “We moved the Supreme Court and our resolve is firm and we will go ahead with the reforms,” he said.

The chief minister said two surveys have found that parents want English medium education for their children.

