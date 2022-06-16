YRF (Yash Raj Films) and Akshay Kumar collaborated together to create a historical magnum opus epic drama based on the life of the valiant 12th century Indian warrior emperor, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

After a brief skirmish with some religious and political organisations, who after watching the film were satisfied and gave it a green signal, the movie released in theatres across India.

However, despite all the promotions and efforts taken by the actors and the makers the movie did not manage to excite viewers into coming to theatres to watch. The movie was also the big Bollywood debut of former Miss World, the ethereally beautiful Manushi Chhillar.

Despite all the marketing and PR efforts and making all the right noises and putting the word out, in terms of box office numbers the movie can only be called a failure. For YRF, this would be their second box office failure consecutively.

Previously, in May, the same thing happened to their Ranveer Singh starrer, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

The director of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi of ‘Chanakya’ fame, spoke to Navbharat Times about the movie and stated that he is still not sure as to why ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failed.

He said, “YRF presented this story at a huge scale. But people had a problem. It’s still unclear to me what problem they had. The writers did an honest job about following the historical facts. We are well aware about our storytelling responsibilities.”

Those who have followed the trailer and/or watched the movie will know that the main lead pair in the movie is Akshay Kumar (who plays the titular role) and Manushi Chhillar (who plays his wife Sanyogita). It was said that quite a number of audiences were not happy with the idea that the main lead pair had an age gap of nearly 30 years.

When this was mentioned to the director in his interview, he said, “If you take iconic TV shows of India, the age of the main lead did not match with the character he played. Lord Krishna was dusky in complexion but the actors who played him were fair and young. Prithviraj Kapoor played Akbar but he wasn’t like him. Every filmmaker looks at Akshay as per his own vision. If you don’t like the film or character, that’s your right. But to unleash a movement for it is unfair.”

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi also addressed the issue that historians had with the movie stating that they felt the movie did not represent historical facts accurately.

Dwivedi stated that a historical movie should be discussed outside the theatre and it should never be dragged along with religion and politics.

Besides Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar, the movie also starred Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ released in cinemas on June 4, 2022.