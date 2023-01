Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran condoled the death of Tata Trusts member and former company Director R. Krishnakumar who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

Lauding Krishnakumar’s “enormous contribution to the Tata Group”, Chandrasekaran said that he “had the good fortune of knowing him and what stood out was his deep sense of compassion as a human being”.

“He always wanted to help the less privileged and positively impact their lives,” he added.

20230101-225004