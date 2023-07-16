Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the water treatment plant of Chandrawal has fully resumed operations.

Due to the rising water level in the Yamuna River, the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla had been temporarily shut down, leading to water scarcity in certain areas.

Kejriwal stated on Saturday that these water treatment plants would start working fully by Sunday morning.

“Chandrawal water treatment plant is undergoing repairs. The machines will be dried afterward. Both plants will remain operational until tomorrow,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, the regulator of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which had broken due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, was fixed.

Although the water level in the Yamuna River has slightly decreased, some areas are still submerged. Behind the Red Fort, the water was approximately 10 to 12 feet deep, and nearby areas such as ITO, ISBT, Rajghat, and Shanti Van were also flooded. Near Nigam Bodh Ghat, the largest crematorium, the water was eight feet deep, and the crematorium remained closed. Near Yamuna Bazar, the administration has been using boats to rescue affected people.

