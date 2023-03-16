INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Chandrayaan-3 passes ISRO’s vibration tests

Indian space agency on Thursday said it had successfully completed the tests to check Chandrayaan-3 — moon spacecraft — to withstand the harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft would face during its launch.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the tests were conducted during the first week of March 2023 at the test facilities located at the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

These tests are an essential part of the qualification and acceptance process for any spacecraft.

These tests were particularly challenging, considering the fact that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a composite of three modules viz. Propulsion Module, Lander Module and the Rover module.

The vibration and acoustic tests carried out on the integrated spacecraft have provided sufficient confidence on the structural integrity and survivability in the launch environment, ISRO said.

