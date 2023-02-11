INDIA

Chandy recovers from pneumonia, to be taken to B’luru for throat cancer treatment

Former Kerala chief minister and veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy, presently under treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital, here has fully recovered and now will be taken to Bengaluru on Sunday for his further treatment for throat cancer.

AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, who met him at the hospital on Saturday, told the media that Chandy will be taken by air on a chartered flight booked by the AICC.

“I have come according to the directions of the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and he will now be taken to Bengaluru on Sunday for further treatment,” said Venugopal.

Chandy has been has been undergoing treatment for throat cancer for the past few years. After recently being treated at a Bengaluru hospital, he had returned here on January 1 and was supposed to return.

But, according to his younger brother, further treatment was denied and he was not taken to Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Chandy’s son Chandy Oommen denied news reports that his father was not given timely medical attention and blamed vested interest for spreading canards.

