Chaney Jones Kanye West's girlfriend owns up to BBL surgery, denies plastic surgery on the face

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Kanye West, now officially named Ye’s girlfriend Chaney Jones has been in the news recently after numerous comparisons between her and Ye’s soon to be ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Looks like Chaney is tired of it and wants to set the record straight at least on the plastic surgery front. She shared 2 posts on her Instagram handle, one of them has a photo of her showing off her behind in a swimsuit and another with a pic of her with a list that states 5 facts about her.

In the post, she admits that she got a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery a few years ago but clarified that besides that she hasn’t gotten any other plastic surgery done.

She wrote,  “I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL,” the caption on the photo read. “Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s questions yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery.”

In the 5 facts photo Chaney stated that first she is European, French, West African, German, Ghanaian and Nigerian.

She also stated that currently she is the COO of “First State Behavioural Health”. Along with this she is also pursuing her masters in counseling right now where she has been maintaining a steady GPA of 4.0 and lastly she says she was born with this face and she has never done any plastic surgery on her face. Her final point is mentioning that she is originally Dover, Delaware and that she is a Virgo.

Chaney Jones is 24 years old and right now she is in the news for dating Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who is 44 years old.

