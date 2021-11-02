New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANSlife) Known for living on the edge, Hrithik Roshan takes the starring role as a modern explorer for Swiss watchmaker Rados campaign to launch the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic.

In the new brand video, Hrithik is seen walking through the wilderness and embracing its spirit at its peak. In this immersive experience with nature, he embodies the ethos and curiosity of the contemporary voyager, eager to discover and feel with abandon.

The culmination of many years of research and development, the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic represents Rado DNA in its purest form. It features a number of the brand’s most stellar achievements, including the innovative high-tech ceramic monobloc case construction, scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic high-tech ceramic, and the premium Rado calibre R734, whose anti-magnetic NivachronTM hairspring protects the timepiece from magnetic fields.

The four new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic models feature a 43mm diameter high-tech ceramic case, three in black high-tech ceramic with high-tech ceramic or rubber bracelets and the fourth in the distinctive plasma high-tech ceramic case and bracelet. All are powered by the Rado calibre R734 with an 80-hour power reserve and water resistance to 30 bar (300m). The dial and case back are crafted in black-tinted sapphire crystal, allowing the wearer to admire the inner workings of the skeletonised movement, and Super- LumiNova® details ensure clear visibility in the dark.

The launch of the new Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic is timed to celebrate a milestone, the Bollywood celebrity’s 10th anniversary of his premiere as global brand ambassador for the renowned Swiss watchmaker. IANSlife caught up with Hrithik to find out his thoughts.

Read Excerpts:

Industries like travel tourism, events and films have been the hardest hit.. are you excited to start jet setting again and are you looking forward to cinemas reopening?

Hrithik: The last two years have been challenging on a number of accounts. From health, emotional well being to change in the dynamics of businesses.

Personally, as an actor, cinemas are out of reach and film shoots are on hold due to travel and movement constraints. It has been a dystopian experience. I’m just relieved to begin getting back to normalcy. If the experience of the recent past has taught me anything is the strong spirit of survival that runs through us living beings. In the near future, I see the industries bounce back, stronger (fingers crossed).

Your go to style?

Hrithik: The definition of style to me is a comfortable solution to your daily hustle requirements. So going by how my day is planned, my style mantra would be to opt for basics that meet the demand of my work while keeping me comfortable.

Change is the only constant and time is of the essence, do you feel one needs to be flexible or ahead of the game?

Hrithik: Well, change is the crux of evolution, isn’t it? To me, change is an inevitable part of human nature. It’s more of a personal calling than a worldly trend. The best way to embrace change is to focus on yourself, living your idea of the best life and being the best version of yourself. Change, in fact, is what keeps me going.

It’s been a decade of synergy between you and the brand.. how do you feel about it?

Hrithik: Well, it’s been really satisfying. In all ways, the fact that they actually make a product that I like and really enjoy wearing.

With Rado, my journey started at such a young age. My dad used to wear it and I remember the watch, I used to imagine myself wearing it when I grew up. Little did I know that I would be the brand ambassador for it. It’s been a long journey and I’ve really enjoyed working with Rado. I love their innovative pursuit. I love subtleties, aesthetics that are not too in your face and Rado resonates with the same emotion.

Rado has captured a huge share of the aspirational market in India… what qualities about the brand do you feel draws in the numbers?

Hrithik: Rado is a brand that is known as the Master of Materials. Always at the forefront of innovation in design & material since their debut Rado Golden Horse Collection in 1957, it has consistently introduced the world to new materials and designs.

The longstanding ethos of the brand – If we can imagine it, we can make it – is a testament to their ability to adapt seamlessly to the zeitgeist. From the introduction of hard metal and sapphire crystal in the ’60s to the development of their proprietary high-tech ceramic and Ceramos in the ’90s, the brand is regarded as one of the most forward-thinking watchmakers in the industry. With several prestigious design accolades to their name, including the German Design Award, Red Dot Award and iF Design Award, the brand’s excellence in the craft is well-documented.

From day one, the brand has turned visions into realities. From the high-tech diamond to high-tech ceramic, it has gone from one breakthrough to the next. The brand is proud of its heritage & innovation, which has continually introduced the unexpected into Swiss watchmaking. All these unique qualities have got the brand where is stands today in the country.

–IANS

tb/sks/bg