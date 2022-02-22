COMMUNITY

Changes to Brampton Transit service

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
1

Effective Monday February 28, Brampton Transit will implement several service changes including restoring some cancelled routes and returning some others to full schedules.

The following routes will be back in service, and running on modified service levels:

  • 12 Grenoble
  • 13 Avondale
  • 16 Southgate
  • 17 Howden
  • 19 Fernforest
  • 25 Edenbrook
  • 28 Wanless
  • 40 Central Industrial
  • 55 Elbern Markel
  • 81 Mayfield West

The following routes are returning to full service levels:

  • 505 Züm Bovaird
  • 511C Züm Steeles
  • 2 Main
  • 3 McLaughlin
  • 4 Chinguacousy
  • 15 Bramalea
  • 18 Dixie
  • 199 UTM Express

Note: The above changes restore service levels to the schedules that were in effect in early January, 2022

The following routes remain cancelled until further notice (including weekday and weekends):

  • 501A/ 501C Züm Queen
  • 561 Züm Queen West
  • 18B Dixie (18 Dixie is still operating)
  • 21 Heart Lake
  • 36 Gardenbrooke (school extra trips operating only)
  • 58 Financial Drive
  • 65 Seniors Shopper
  • 92 Bramalea GO
  • 104 Chinguacousy Express
  • 185 Dixie Express

Visit www.brampton.ca/COVID19 for regular updates and visit www.bramptontransit.com or follow @bramptontransit on Twitter for service updates. Questions may be directed to Brampton Transit’s Contact Centre at 905.874.2999.

