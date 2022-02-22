Changes to Brampton Transit service

Effective Monday February 28, Brampton Transit will implement several service changes including restoring some cancelled routes and returning some others to full schedules.

The following routes will be back in service, and running on modified service levels:

12 Grenoble

13 Avondale

16 Southgate

17 Howden

19 Fernforest

25 Edenbrook

28 Wanless

40 Central Industrial

55 Elbern Markel

81 Mayfield West

The following routes are returning to full service levels:

505 Züm Bovaird

511C Züm Steeles

2 Main

3 McLaughlin

4 Chinguacousy

15 Bramalea

18 Dixie

199 UTM Express

Note: The above changes restore service levels to the schedules that were in effect in early January, 2022

The following routes remain cancelled until further notice (including weekday and weekends):

501A/ 501C Züm Queen

561 Züm Queen West

18B Dixie (18 Dixie is still operating)

21 Heart Lake

36 Gardenbrooke (school extra trips operating only)

58 Financial Drive

65 Seniors Shopper

92 Bramalea GO

104 Chinguacousy Express

185 Dixie Express

Visit www.brampton.ca/COVID19 for regular updates and visit www.bramptontransit.com or follow @bramptontransit on Twitter for service updates. Questions may be directed to Brampton Transit’s Contact Centre at 905.874.2999.