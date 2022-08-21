Indian shooters continued to impress at the ongoing Changwon 2022 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup as they clinched three more medals to add to their medals tally in South Korea.

According to information received here, Singhraj claimed the P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol individual bronze and teamed up with Rahul Jakhar and Deepender Singh to take the Team silver. Rifle shooter Sidhartha Babu claimed the bronze in R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 finals.

Overall, India have one gold, two silver and three bronze medals to take third place in the medals table at the ongoing event that runs until August 24, 2022.

South Korea (17) with eight gold medals topped the medals table followed by France (6) with three gold medals. Jakhar had claimed the gold medal in P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event on the opening day.

Qualifying in the top place with 536-7x points, Singhraj finished third in the finals of P4 – Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 with Mongolia’s Ganzorig Ganjargal (212.1) taking the gold.

Before this, Singhraj along with Jakhar and Deepender claimed the Team silver with an aggregate total score of 1541-11x finishing behind the hosts South Korea (1557-8x).

In a thrilling R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 finals, Sidhartha Babu had to be content with the bronze after leading a major part of the finals.

In the third last series of the Elimination round, Babu (230.8) missed out by 0.3 points as France’s Michaud Jean-Louis (252.8) took the gold ahead of Paralympic silver medallist Jinho Park of Korea (252.5).

20220821-210405