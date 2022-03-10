INDIA

Channi leads from Chamkaur Sahib, trails in Bhadaur seat in early trends

By NewsWire
0
1

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is leading from Chamkaur Sahib seat in early trends of counting that began at 8 a.m. on Thursday. However, he is trailing from another seat, Bhadaur.

The counting of votes for the 117-Assembly constituencies of Punjab is underway. The AAP has established a clear lead, leaving Congress in the second position in the poll race in early trends.

According to the counting trends as at 9.55 a.m., the Aam Aadmi Party is leading at 84 and Congress at 18 seats out of 117 seats. Akalis are leading at 8 and the BJP and allies at 3 seats.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is also trailing at the third spot in Amritsar East. Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is trailing from home-turf Patiala. He is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party’s Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal is also trailing from the Lambi seat in early trends.

20220310-101603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.