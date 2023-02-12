ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Channing Tatum says Salma Hayek ‘saved’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Channing Tatum is giving actress Salma Hayek Pinault her props after coming into ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and taking over the female lead role.

“That was the one want for how we are in this story,” Tatum told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

“I just really wanted the strongest possible (woman) and she came in (and) actually controlled the whole thing,” reports Deadline.

Tatum continued: “She came and saved our movie because we had a bunch of men that were trying to tell a story about a woman.”

Thandie Newton was initially cast opposite Tatum but dropped out of the film due to personal reasons with Hayek Pinault joining in her place.

“I went in and, you know what, (it was the) first time I feel like I was really heard, respected and invited,” Hayek said.

“It was actually very interesting because we would get together and have many very different opinions. It was very interesting to see three different men have such different perspectives. (Although) sometimes they seem like the perspectives of Martians.”

Hayek Pinault also recently revealed that during the filming of the steamy lap dance scene, she was “nearly killed” by her co-star.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hayek continued: “(Tatum) held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no’.”

20230212-153003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Academy reacts to Will Smith slap, says it doesn’t condone violence

    Lorde lauds ‘Golden Microphone’ for amplifying her voice to fight climate...

    Here’s what you didn’t know about the late actor William Hurt

    Anya Taylor-Joy thought she’d never work again after ‘The Witch’ role