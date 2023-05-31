In a bid to ‘expose’ former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channis relatives for allegedly seeking money from a cricketer in lieu of a government job, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday produced Jass Inder Singh, from whom bribe was reportedly sought, before mediapersons here.

Mann claimed that Channi’s nephew Jashan had allegedly sought a bribe of Rs 2 crore from the cricketer for giving him a job against an exam of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) cleared by him.

However, Channi has denied the allegations.

Mann claimed that there was open sale of jobs during the tenure of Channi due to which the bright career of a cricketer was ruined.

Jass Inder and his father had met former Chief Minister Channi during a function in the presence of ex-Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Mann claimed.

Mann also said that Hussan Lal, the then Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister, had apprised Channi about the entire case. He said Channi had agreed to bring the case to the Cabinet for approval but had asked Jass Inder to meet Jashan, probably for an ‘understanding’.

Mann said when Jass Inder and his father met Jashan, he agreed to fulfil the word of Channi but demanded Rs 2 crore from him for the job.

However, when they expressed their inability to pay the sum, the job was not given, Mann claimed, adding that after this, even Channi had publicly reprimanded the cricketer and his father during a function.

Mann said that due to this attitude of the former Chief Minister, the promising cricketer could not get a job which demoralised him.

The Chief Minister also announced that the state government will now give a job to Jass Inder as per the stipulated norms for which the case is being studied.

He also said that legal action will be taken against those who ruined the youth of the state with their misdeeds.

Mann said that Jass Inder had applied for a job through PPSC under the sports quota.

He also said that the player, who was given ‘B’ grade by the Sports Department, had obtained 198.5 marks against the cut-off of 132.5 in the exam.

He said Jass Inder was considered in the general category, whereas he had applied in the sports quota under which he was eligible for the job as he had topped that category.

The Chief Minister also said that Jass Inder narrated his ordeal to him during his recent visit to Dharmsala for an IPL match, after which he decided to expose Channi.

