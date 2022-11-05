INDIA

Chaos as fire breaks out in Kolkata-Mumbai train coach

Panic reigned among passengers after a fire suddenly broke out in the parcel van of the 18030 Shalimar Kolkata-Mumbai LTT train at the Nashik Road station on Saturday, officials said here.

The blaze with a thick cloud of smoke was noticed emanating from the parcel van, next to the engine, soon after the train entered the platform No. 3 around 8.30 a.m. and halted.

Immediately all fire-fighting resources of the railways and outside were mobilised to battle the conflagration, said Central Railway Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

“As a precaution, the engine was separated from the parcel van and the fire has now been brought under control. There are no casualties in the incident,” said Sutar.

Meanwhile, chaos was noticed for some time as passengers appeared to have panicked on seeing the smoke and flames even as Athe railway police were present to prevent any eventuality.

According to Sutar, the train is expected to depart shortly for its destination, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai this afternoon.

